Johnny Ray Cameron 67, of Sunrise Beach, MO passed away June 1, 2019. He was born October 30, 1951 in Amarillo to Kenneth and Bonnie Cameron. He grew up in Amarillo where as a young boy he joined the Untouchables Golden Gloves Boxing team. He was known as the Rompin Stompin boxer on the team. His passion was fishing. He loved making people laugh and smile. He enjoyed drinking a cold beer telling great stories that we will all remember. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Bonnie Cameron, two big brothers: Kenneth Dale (KD), Robert Cameron. Johnny was survived by his wife Betty J Cameron of Sunrise Beach, MO, sister Susie Slattery of Amarillo, His daughter Tiffany Elizarraraz & husband Carlos of Amarillo. Son Shawn Belter of Honolulu,HI. & wife Kandi. 7 grandkids, 9 great grandkids. Many nieces & nephews as well as countless friends & extended family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019