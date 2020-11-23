Johnny Sluder, 81, of Bushland, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Due to the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 Funeral services are reserved for the family. The funeral service will be live-streamed and you can access the stream by following the link provided. https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/live-streaming
. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery everyone is welcome to attend. Out of respect to the family and others attending the service, we ask that everyone please wear mask. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Johnny was born January 6, 1939 in Gainesville, Texas to Ernest and Edna Sluder. He graduated from Amarillo High School, Amarillo College and the North Carolina College of Theology. He married the love of his life, Shirley, on November 23, 1957. Johnny then began his farming career over the next 25 years, before transitioning to full-time law enforcement. He worked for Randall County Sheriff's Dept., starting as a deputy and retiring as lieutenant in 2006. He then went to work for Oldham County Sheriff's Dept, where he remained until 2019. Johnny taught law enforcement classes at Amarillo College. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying airplanes, fishing, hunting, raising horses and restoring antique tractors. Most of all, Johnny enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Sluder; and two sisters, Kathleen Arnold and Dorothy Schniederjan. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Sluder; a daughter, Janet Smith and husband Gary of Goldendale, WA; two sons, Randy Sluder and wife Tanya of Amarillo, and Mike Sluder and wife Janis of Canyon; ten grandchildren, Crystal Flowers and husband Craig, Tiffany Borchardt and husband Shay, Jonathan Stevens and wife Brittany, Scott Smith and wife Haley, Josh Sluder and wife Kenna, Jill Schilmoeller and husband Matt, Megan Drusch and husband Alex, Ryan Sluder, Jace Sluder and wife Jessica, and Trey Sluder; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Triumphant Truth Church, 1701 S. Manhattan, St. Amarillo, TX 79103.