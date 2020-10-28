Jonathan Cole Mullins, 19, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at The Loft Church, 4400 S. Georgia St. with Pastor Rick Chadick officiating. Jonathan was born on November 15, 2000. He attended River Road High School. He was an enthusiast of technology, especially 3-D printing. He enjoyed being outdoors, going to the lake and the river with friends. Jonathan loved spending time with his family, and he adored his dog, Lucky. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lanna Harris. Survivors include his mother, Jana Bateman and husband Mike of Amarillo; his father, James Pratt-Mullins and wife Katrina of Amarillo; three brothers Kyler Britt, Nicholas Arrasmith, and Nathan Mullins all of Amarillo; his grandparents, Ralph and Celeste Mullins of Amarillo, and Dwayne Johnson of Lebanon, MO. The family requests that anyone attending the service please wear masks. The family suggests memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79101.