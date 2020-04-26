Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan "JT" Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Viewing 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Viewing 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Saint Stephen's United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Todd "JT" Gutierrez was born September 17th, 1977 in Amarillo, Texas to Robert and Sandy Kay Gutierrez. He was welcomed to his heavenly home April 20th, 2020 at age 42.



Jonathan was the second of four children. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Elementary school and Sam Houston middle school. He graduated from Tascosa High School in 1995 and then went on to Amarillo College and graduated with an Auto Tech Degree. He also earned a certificate in General Mechanics.



Jonathan worked at Pantex for the past 6 years as a Production Tech after working for Builder's Square, Daltile, and Asarco.



Jonathan loved working with his hands and was known for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. Being a car guy, Jonathan always had multiple auto projects going. He especially loved Jeeps and was a skilled mechanic and capable driver/off-roader.



Jeeping and being in the mountains brought joy and life to Jonathan. He loved to share his passion for Jeeps and the outdoors with his family and friends and converted many people into Jeep enthusiasts, including his beautiful daughter Kayla, who he treasured more than all of the Jeeps in the world.



On August 26th, 2003, Jonathan eloped with the love of his life, Randi Miller. They were married in Eagle's Nest, New Mexico after dating approximately 4 months. He was blessed with an 8 year-old son, Elliott, as a bonus when he married Randi. He was blessed again with a daughter, Kayla, the following year. For almost 17 years he was a devoted husband and father.



Jonathan was known for his servant's heart, integrity, and his quiet strength. His love for God, family, and friends was demonstrated every day of his life. He was held in the highest regard from all who knew him. Those who knew him well were also privileged to experience his humor on a daily basis. In all that he did, he gave his all.



Survivors include his wife, Randi; children, Elliott and Kayla; dad, Robert Gutierrez and wife, Sandy Marie of Bushland; brother, Kenny Gutierrez and wife, Misty of Richardson, Texas; two sisters, Jessica Richards and husband, Roger of Amarillo and Tyla Naylor and husband, Jim of Amarillo; and 13 nieces and nephew.



Schooler Funeral Home will be open for viewing Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 1pm at Saint Stephen's United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that only family attend the service and all others can view online at



In lieu of flowers, please share memories and love on the tribute wall at





