Jonathon Keith Goodman Sr. 52, beloved friend to all, was called to his eternal resting place on April 21, 2020. Born on December 28, 1967 in Childress, TX, to Florence (Pat) Kennedy Washington and the late Leroy (Bud) Goodman. Keith married his loving and devoted wife Kimberly Pride on June 27, 2015. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a come and go viewing Saturday, April 25th from 1PM-2PM at The Messiah's House Church, 6901 Street, Amarillo, Texas 79109. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and for live stream information visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020