Joni K. Pemberton, 68, of Amarillo died June 6, 2019.



Family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Joni was born January 12, 1951 in Amarillo to Eldridge and Lucille Butcher. She graduated from Amarillo High School. Joni married Leon Pemberton on April 27, 1973 in Amarillo. She loved plants, trees, animals and was a member of The Amarillo Model A Club.



Joni was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed taking care of her family, fishing, travelling and doing volunteer work. Joni spent most of her time tending to her garden and being outdoors.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Lucille Butcher.



Joni is survived by her husband, Leon Pemberton; 2 sons, Arron Pemberton and wife, Katie and Dusty Pemberton and wife, Tiffany; and 6 grandchildren, Kaleb Barfoot, Wylie Pemberton, Benjamin Pemberton, Rachelle Barker, Ryleigh Evans and Madison Evans.



The family suggests memorials be made to North Texas, 1600 S. Coulter, #100, Amarillo, Texas 79106.



