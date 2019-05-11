Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonnie Brestrup. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonnie Brestrup, age 95, formerly of Kerrville, died on May 3, 2019. She moved to Amarillo to live at the Continental Retirement Community in 2012. Jonnie was born August 23, 1923 in Post, Texas to Bert and Etta Henderson. She attended Sul Ross College in Alpine until World War II began and worked at Marfa Army Air Force Base where she met Lt. Don Brestrup. They were married at the base chapel on June 30, 1943. After Don returned from flying B-29s in the South Pacific, they settled in Littlefield, Texas where their children, Craig, Steve, and Randy attended school. In 1983, Jonnie and Don retired and moved to Kerrville. Don died there March 11, 2012. Jonnie soon moved to Amarillo to be near her son Steve and his wife Beth. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bertran Henderson and sisters Ruth Hall and Kathleen Sproul. Survivors include sons Craig and wife Lynn of Gualala, California, Steve and wife Beth of Amarillo, and Randy and wife Rita of Allen, Texas. Also, granddaughters Shana and husband Dan Boone of Colorado, Leesa and husband Wes St. Aubin and son Cameron and daughter Brooklyn of Allen, and step-grandson Jimmy Osborne of Claude, Texas. Jonnie will be buried with her husband Don at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with services to be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent at

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

