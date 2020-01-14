Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonnie Geraldine Weaver. View Sign Service Information Moore-Rose Funeral Home 504 Loretta Silverton , TX 79257 (806)-823-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Jonnie Geraldine Weaver, age 93, of Silverton, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Silverton with Rance Young officiating. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the parlor of the Moore-Rose Silverton Visitation Center. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Jonnie Geraldine Kendrick was born on October 29, 1926 to Agnes Geraldine Northcutt and the late Johnnie Cecil Kendrick. Jonnie was raised by Agnes and her "Dad", Roy Clarence Allard. Jonnie left this earth after 93 years to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Alena Claudia Watson Northcutt, Thomas Alfred Northcutt, Mr. and Mrs. JW Kendrick, and Henry Shafe Weaver, the love of her life for over 60 years before his death. Through this union, Shafe and Jonnie had two children; Sharon Merle McMullen, husband Gary and Johnnie Roy Weaver, fiancee Debbie Walker. Sharon has 5 children: Shonda Lynn Trotter; Mona Dee Speer, husband Glenn; Trevah Leigh Furlow, husband Adam; the late Cammie Williams; and Carey McMullen, wife Ashley. Sharon has 16 grandchildren: Jordan, Brooke, and Grant Trotter; Ian and Ava Speer; Marley and Evan Furlow; Sarah and Seth Williams; Stephen, Justice, Cara, Cameron, Davion, Heaven and Brandon McMullen.



Johnnie has 3 children: John Paul Weaver, wife Becky; Marcus Shafe Weaver, wife Whitney; and Dara Jean Enzler, husband Matt. Johnnie has 6 grandchildren: Anna, Jack, Samuel and Max Weaver; Dylan and Olivia Enzler. In addition to her duties as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, "Nana" was also a shining beacon of hope and love in her community through her service as choir director, Sunday school teacher, friend, and simply stated - "Earth Angel" to all. Online condolences ma be made at

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020

