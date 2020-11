Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Gutierrez, 69, of Amarillo died November 17, 2020. Jose Gutierrez, 69, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mass will be 11:00 am Friday at St. Mary's Cathedral officiated by Father Tony Neusch. Interment will be 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Plainview. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage. Rector Funeral Home , Amarillo



