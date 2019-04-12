Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Valderrama. View Sign





Jose was born to Cirilo and Guadalupe Valderrama July 5, 1960 in Guadalajara, Mexico. He met his wife when they where 13, married at 17. They spent 38 wonderful years together. He was a very loving father, husband and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and taking care of the animals at the ranch. He finally achieved his goal and bought a Chevy Avalanche. His family couldn't be prouder to watch him drive his truck around.



Jose is survived by his wife Socorro Valderrama, daughters Claudia, Viridiana, Seyrel Valderrama; sons Jose and Raudel Valderrama; son in laws Ricardo Fierros, Gorge Pahuamba and Marcos Cruz. 17 Grandchildren, Yanet Fierros, Luz Fierros, Maria Fierros, Britney Fierros, Mackenzie Fierros, Emely Pahuamba, Juan Arturo Pahuamba, Yamilet Pahuamba, Kimberly Pahuamba, Magaly Valderrama, Jose Valderrama, Yahir Valderrama, Jonathan Valderrama, Marco Cruz Jr, Jayden Cruz, Mathew Cruz, Luis Cruz and 1 great grandchild Ceilynne Baca .



Jose is preceded in death by his Mother, Guadalupe Perez and Father, Cirilo Valderrama and one brother, Amancio Valderrama.





