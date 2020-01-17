Joseph was born November 26, 1966. He graduated from PD in 1985. He leaves to cherish his memories his only son; Justin Brashears of Amarillo, TX, sisters; Robbye Hicks of Amarillo, TX, Linda(Vincent)Letting of Blue Mound, Tx, Jerrod Evans and Tamara Harris of Ft. Worth Tx, brothers; Oscar Hicks & Quinn Hicks of Amarillo, Tx, several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, January 17th from 5PM to 6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral will be held Saturday, January 18th at 1PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., Pastor Joyce Mims. To view the full obit and sign the guestbook and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020