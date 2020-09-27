Joseph Randolph Bolin, 58, passed away on August 30, 2020.Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Paramount Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.Joe was born January 25th, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico, to Russell and Virginia Bolin. The only boy in a family of four children, he and his three sisters, Barbara, Terri, & Cynthia all graduated from Clovis High School. Upon graduation, Joe then moved on to West Texas State University to study music and business. It was there that he first earned a reputation as a stunningly talented tenor, performing in various productions and operas. He also toured internationally with the Continental Singers while attending WT.While performing with the Amarillo Opera, he met Dana Dodson. The two hit it off, and married on August 10, 1990. Joe continued in music, teaching adjunct voice at Amarillo College. He further built his reputation as an exceptional singer and performer, memorably portraying the role of Tamino in The Magic Flute, among various other roles in operas such as Carmen and Susannah. Along with fellow Amarillo singers (and close friends) Colin McCubbin, Jeff Whelchel, and John Young, Joe performed in the Upward Quartet, a staple in the Amarillo music community for 20 years. He also was a prominent singer and board member of Amarillo Civic Chorus/Master Chorale for 30 years, served as a music minister and worked as an Audio-Video Systems Specialist/Engineer with Norris AV for 20 years.Joe and Dana had four children; Allison, Daniel, Kayla, and Lindsey, all of whom sang and performed in Amarillo's choral community, carrying on their dad's legacy. It is certain that he wanted the same for his grandsons, Elijah, and Jackson. They remember him as a loving and devoted father who taught them to love music and love God. Serving in the church has been important to him his whole life. Not only did he contribute musically, he also served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Joe and Dana taught Sunday School together throughout their marriage to classes ranging from age three to young adults.Joe was a dynamic and powerful personality, and he will be sorely missed by his beloved family, his church, and the Amarillo area music community.Joe was preceded in death by his father Russel Bolin, his mother Virginia Bolin, and his brother-in-law Mark Stansell. He is survived by his wife Dana Bolin; his sisters Cynthia Stansell, Barbara (Dave) Bodner, and Terri (Brian) Weber; his children Allison (Sam) Smeaton, Daniel Bolin, Kayla Bolin, and Lindsey Bolin; his grandchildren Elijah Smeaton and Jackson Smeaton.