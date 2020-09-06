Joseph V. Daniel, 88, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was married to Betty Daniel for 59 years prior to her death in 2015. He is survived by a son,
Richard and his wife Susan; son, James and his wife Cherokee; and grandchildren, Zack, and Sara.
Joe was born on August 26, 1931 in Canton, Kansas and raised near Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Tulsa Central High School.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Marine detachment aboard the USS Valley Forge for three combat deployments.
Following his service and marriage to Betty, they settled in Amarillo for 60 years. Joe provided countless hours of community service through the Optimist Club while working until the age of 75 at Affiliated Food.
Per his wishes, Joe was cremated and will be laid to rest with his wife. The family will celebrate his life privately.
