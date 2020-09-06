1/1
Joseph V. Daniel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph V. Daniel, 88, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

He was married to Betty Daniel for 59 years prior to her death in 2015. He is survived by a son,

Richard and his wife Susan; son, James and his wife Cherokee; and grandchildren, Zack, and Sara.

Joe was born on August 26, 1931 in Canton, Kansas and raised near Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Tulsa Central High School.

Joe was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Marine detachment aboard the USS Valley Forge for three combat deployments.

Following his service and marriage to Betty, they settled in Amarillo for 60 years. Joe provided countless hours of community service through the Optimist Club while working until the age of 75 at Affiliated Food.

Per his wishes, Joe was cremated and will be laid to rest with his wife. The family will celebrate his life privately.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved