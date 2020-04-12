Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Delgado "Josie" Chavez. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Viewing 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Viewing 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine "Josie" Delgado Chavez, 70, of Amarillo, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Northwest Texas Hospital.



Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.



Viewing will be available from 9:00 A.M - 5:00 P.M., Saturday, April 11, 2020 and 12:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Josie was born on May 25, 1949 in Munday, TX to Jesus Camilo Delgado and Concepcion Perez Delgado. She attended schools in Munday, Tulia and Guthrie, OK. She graduated from Amarillo College School of Nursing. She spent many years at St. Anthony's Hospital, two local nursing homes, as well as home health care. Geriatrics Care was her passion. She was an immunization nurse at J.O. Wyatt Clinic until her retirement in 2008.



On January 15, 1977 she married the love of her life, Daniel Chavez, upon his return from the Navy. They were married for 42 years. They were blessed with two children, Connie and Daniel.



Josie was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved her bible study group and was a member of "the lunch bunch" where she has countless friends whom she loved dearly. One of Josie's passions was volunteering at their adopted school Landergin Elementary School. She loved the children and the staff. Family was extremely important to her and she spent many hours visiting all of her uncles, aunts, and cousins. Bi-annual family reunions were her favorite. A woman of compassion and faith, she spent countless hours visiting the sick and shut-ins, running errands for them and taking many to their doctor's appointments. She loved attending all her grandchildren's extra-curricular activities.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Concepcion Delgado; her in-laws, Balbino and Della Chavez; one brother, Lorenzo Delgado; and one sister, Isabel Alcala.



She is survived by her husband, Daniel, of the home; one daughter, Connie (Jose) Hernandez, of Amarillo; one son, Daniel Chavez Jr., of Amarillo; two granddaughters, Ana Leah, and Camille Hernandez, of Amarillo; one brother, Ramon Delgado (Pat), of Pueblo, CO; one sister, Mary Lou (Fidencio) Moreno, of Tulia, TX; many nieces and nephews, countless cousins; one uncle, Marcelino Perez, of Ft. Worth, TX; and one aunt; Gregoria Hernandez, of El Paso, TX.



Those who wish to remember Josie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 3402 S. Jackson St., Amarillo, TX 79109, or Texas Oncology- Amarillo Cancer Center 1000 S. Coulter Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106.



