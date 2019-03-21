Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine (Garcia) Molina. View Sign

Josephine Molina 93, of Amarillo died Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Services will be at 12 PM, Friday, March 22, at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Msgr. Harold Waldow, Rector Emeritus of St. Mary's Cathedral officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Josephine was a feisty woman. She was a very independent, but loving person. She married the love of her life, Frank "Paco" Molina in 1945. They spent 60 wonderful years together. Josephine was a faithful and devoted Catholic, she never missed a Saturday Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved and cherished her trips to Santa Fe, NM.



Josephine was preceded in death by her parents Nicasio and Marcelina Garcia, her husband, and a son Michael "Spike" Molina.



Josephine is survived by two brothers, Jose "LoLo" Garcia and Raymond Garcia; four sisters, Nora Salas, Vira Lanphar, Rosemary Valdez, and Amy Gutierrez; her sister in law, Veronica Spencer and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation the doctors and staff of BSA Hospice of the Southwest.





