Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine (Appel) Towery. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Margaurite Appel Towery, 92, died February 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.



Josephine Towery was born December 7, 1927 in Lipscomb County, TX to Elizabeth Kappel Appel and David Appel. She graduated from Higgins High School as valedictorian in 1945. She received numerous scholarship offerings including WTSU, Texas Tech, and University of Oklahoma as well as Draughon's Business College. She chose Draughon's Business College in Wichita Falls, TX. Upon completion she moved to Amarillo, TX to work at General Mills. She then worked for Randall County, retiring after 20 plus years of service as Deputy Tax Assessor Collector in 1990. She married Ocie Towery, Jr. on May 6, 1950 in Amarillo. They remained in Amarillo and were married 62 years. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the US with close friends as well as spending time with their grandchildren.



She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church and continued to live in Amarillo independently after her husband's death until her health required her to move to Fort Worth, TX to be near her daughter, Nancy in October 2018.



She was preceded in death by her parents, in 1974 and 1990, daughter Cynthia Towery Crook in 1988, and her husband Ocie Towery in 2012 as well as her younger sister, Darline Appel Detrixhe in 2017.



Survivors include: a daughter, Nancy Towery McLarty (husband, Jim) of Fort Worth, TX; five grandchildren: Amie Lewis of Howardwick, TX, Ryan Lewis of Albuquerque, NM, Dr. Jason McLarty (wife, Molly) of Atlanta, GA, Jaime McLarty of Fort Worth, TX, and Morgan Meads (husband, Conor) of San Diego, CA. Great-grandchildren are Kaegan Lewis of Amarillo, Braylee Lewis of Amarillo, and Joah McLarty of Atlanta, GA.



Through her kind, gentle spirit, Josephine touched many lives personally and professionally. Her greatest legacy is that she consistently demonstrated her faith and trust in Christ throughout her life, even in challenging and difficult circumstances. She showed that same loving spirit to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



We are thankful to have had her for 92 years. While we grieve for us in our loss, we celebrate her life and the fact that she is at home with her Savior and those she loved who have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith City Mission, Paramount Baptist Church Amarillo, First Baptist Church, Keller, TX or .



Services are being arranged by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors in Amarillo. Individuals wishing to pay their respects to Mrs. Towery can visit Boxwell Brothers on Tuesday afternoon and up until her graveside and memorial services on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Graveside services will be private before the memorial celebration of her life, which will be at the Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel 2800 Paramount Boulevard at 2 PM led by Reverend Lance Herrington, Senior Adult Pastor, Paramount Baptist Church. Family will be available immediately following the service to greet friends at the Chapel.



Sign the online guestbook at





Josephine Margaurite Appel Towery, 92, died February 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.Josephine Towery was born December 7, 1927 in Lipscomb County, TX to Elizabeth Kappel Appel and David Appel. She graduated from Higgins High School as valedictorian in 1945. She received numerous scholarship offerings including WTSU, Texas Tech, and University of Oklahoma as well as Draughon's Business College. She chose Draughon's Business College in Wichita Falls, TX. Upon completion she moved to Amarillo, TX to work at General Mills. She then worked for Randall County, retiring after 20 plus years of service as Deputy Tax Assessor Collector in 1990. She married Ocie Towery, Jr. on May 6, 1950 in Amarillo. They remained in Amarillo and were married 62 years. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the US with close friends as well as spending time with their grandchildren.She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church and continued to live in Amarillo independently after her husband's death until her health required her to move to Fort Worth, TX to be near her daughter, Nancy in October 2018.She was preceded in death by her parents, in 1974 and 1990, daughter Cynthia Towery Crook in 1988, and her husband Ocie Towery in 2012 as well as her younger sister, Darline Appel Detrixhe in 2017.Survivors include: a daughter, Nancy Towery McLarty (husband, Jim) of Fort Worth, TX; five grandchildren: Amie Lewis of Howardwick, TX, Ryan Lewis of Albuquerque, NM, Dr. Jason McLarty (wife, Molly) of Atlanta, GA, Jaime McLarty of Fort Worth, TX, and Morgan Meads (husband, Conor) of San Diego, CA. Great-grandchildren are Kaegan Lewis of Amarillo, Braylee Lewis of Amarillo, and Joah McLarty of Atlanta, GA.Through her kind, gentle spirit, Josephine touched many lives personally and professionally. Her greatest legacy is that she consistently demonstrated her faith and trust in Christ throughout her life, even in challenging and difficult circumstances. She showed that same loving spirit to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.We are thankful to have had her for 92 years. While we grieve for us in our loss, we celebrate her life and the fact that she is at home with her Savior and those she loved who have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith City Mission, Paramount Baptist Church Amarillo, First Baptist Church, Keller, TX or .Services are being arranged by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors in Amarillo. Individuals wishing to pay their respects to Mrs. Towery can visit Boxwell Brothers on Tuesday afternoon and up until her graveside and memorial services on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Graveside services will be private before the memorial celebration of her life, which will be at the Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel 2800 Paramount Boulevard at 2 PM led by Reverend Lance Herrington, Senior Adult Pastor, Paramount Baptist Church. Family will be available immediately following the service to greet friends at the Chapel.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations