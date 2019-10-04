Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine "Bonnie" (Axe) Wright, 82, of Amarillo died September 30, 2019.



Visitation for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, October 5th, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo. lnurnment will follow at Memory Gardens where she will be placed at the side of her husband. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Bonnie was born on July 22, 1937 in Hereford, Texas. She attended Abilene Christian College where she met her future husband, Royal E. "Re" Wright, Jr. Bonnie didn't merely recite her wedding vows - she lived them. She was faithful unto death. Bonnie and Re used to joke that they "never once considered divorce. But murder?. . . maybe".



She was underpaid for years as a church secretary but sacrificed in order to advance her husband's preaching career. Later she became a Home Economics teacher at Caprock High School and was loved by many students. She was heartbroken when faceless and now forgotten bureaucrats decided that Home Economics courses were unnecessary and terminated her position; she never fully recovered. She was a Christian her entire life, despite the kind of suffering and tragedies that cause others to question their faith. Even after crippling surgeries and near-death moments she continued to attend worship services. Nothing was more important to her than the Lord and her marriage (although chocolate came a close third). The longer Bonnie lived and the more she endured, the more loving she became.



Bonnie leaves behind grieving relatives who include her brother Edwin Axe of Amarillo, her sister Weezie Burger of Morrison, Colorado, daughter Laurie Diane Fuller of Buckley, Washington, and son David C. Wright of Flower Mound, Texas. The family wishes to thank Bonnie's caregivers at The Craig and BSA Hospice who will all receive chocolates in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at





