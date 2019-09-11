Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephinea Arredondo Marquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephinea Arredondo Marquez, 76, of Earth, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Josephinea was born December 16, 1942 in Nordheim, Texas. She attended school in Spring Lake Earth. She married Jimmy Marquez in 1962 at Muleshoe. She worked for Spring Lake Earth ISD from 1977-2004, when she retired. In her spare time, Josephinea enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was a master cook and baker. Her family will miss her homemade tamales, and lemon meringue pie, among many other favorites. Their "Gammi" will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alfred Arredondo, Jr. and Ramiro Herrera; a sister, Mary Arredondo; and a granddaughter, Mary Renee Gonzalez. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Marquez of Earth; a daughter, Teresa Scroggins and Larry Pace of Amarillo; three sons, Jimmy Marquez and wife Irma of Denton, Michael Marquez of Lubbock, and David Marquez and wife Heather of Brattleboro, Vermont; three brothers, Armando Herrera and wife Mary of Plainview, Jose Herrera, and Albert Arredondo and wife Janie of Hallsville; a sister, Angelita Herrera of Lubbock; two very special nieces, Valerie Hernandez and husband Toby, and April Arredondo all of Levelland; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.





