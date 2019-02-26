Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josh Lovato. View Sign

Joshua Paul Lovato, 34, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Hillside Christian Church, 6100 S. Soncy on Wednesday, February 27 at 1:30 pm with Chaplain Byron Williamson officiating. A visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 6-8 pm at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Josh was born July 7, 1984 to Paul Lovato, Jr. and Maureen Moore. He was born in and lived most of his life in Amarillo, TX. He graduated from Lamar High School in Arlington, TX in 2003. Josh adored his daughter, Kynzleigh. He would do anything to ensure her happiness. He loved spending time with her and his nieces. Josh loved seeing people happy. He could light up any room with his infectious smile. With his adventurous and carefree attitude, Josh also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to "The River." Josh was preceded in death by his father, Paul Lovato, Jr., a grandmother, Judy Hearn, two grandfathers, Paul Lovato and James Hearn, and an aunt, Rebecca Bradley. He is survived by his daughter Kynzleigh and her mother Cathleen Lovato, his mother and stepfather Maureen and Orlin "Corky" Moore, his sister Heather Lovato, two nieces Kendall and Kambrie, two grandmothers Junette Lovato and Barbara Hearn, an uncle Robert Lovato and his wife Joi, an aunt Deborah Lemons, an aunt Shelli Bland and her husband Mark, an uncle Kenneth Knott, and many cousins. A memorial dinner will be held at Rounders Club, 2801 Virginia Circle, following the service. Please sign Josh's online guestbook at





