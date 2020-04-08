Josie Janice, was born October 23, 1938 to Amos Deadrick and Ruth Hayes Deadrick. She was raised with her family on Wilson Creek in Matagorda County Texas. Her mother Ruth died when she was 5 years old and she and her brothers were raised by her father's sisters.
Josie was a member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health started to decline. She was a member of the Order of Calanthe Women's Group, the Choir and the Usher Board. Josie was often referred to as "Joe Baby" by her family because of her sweet nature and beautiful smile.
Her viewing will be held Thursday, April 9th from 5PM-6PM at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a private funeral service Friday, April 10th at Greater Mt. Olive. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall or order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020