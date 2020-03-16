Joy D. Armstrong passed away March 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2 pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Joy was born November 23, 1935 in Pasadena, California. She met the love of her life Bill L. Armstrong, they married on December 18, 1953. Together they had three wonderful children. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, and home maker. AS her children grew, she began a career and working as a clinical research Asociate at TTUHSC in children's oncology. She was passionate about her work and patients that she met. She was very giving and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Bill; her son David; two brothers Roger Deary and Rod Parkinson.
She is survived by her children Kathy Adams; Bryan Armstrong; daughter in law Joy Armstrong; Sister Linda Goodwin and husband Mike. Her grandchildren: Steven Adams; Natalie Warren and husband John; Bryan Novak; and Blaine Novak. Sister in law Dolly Deary along with many loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020