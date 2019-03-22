Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Lee Briant Shuffield. View Sign

Joy Lee Briant Shuffield 77, of Amarillo passed away March 20, 2019. Graveside service will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens. Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Journey Church with Reverend Danny Shuffield officiating. Joy was born June 13, 1941 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Bill and Martha Briant. She married the love of her life Loyd Shuffield. They were married for 46 years before his death in 2005. Together they raised three boys Richard, Bobby and Danny. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family. Joy enjoyed bowling, square dancing and traveling. She worked most of her life in the food industry and at Colbert's Clothiers. She was a member of the Western Cowpunchers for many years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Bub Briant, daughter in law Deina Shuffield and a step granddaughter Mackenzie Segura.



She is survived by her sons: Richard Shuffield and wife Terri of Amarillo, Bobby Shuffield of Amarillo; Danny Shuffield and wife Janet of Austin; Sister Ramona "Corky" Rollins and husband Jim of Amarillo. Stepbrothers George Briant and wife Beth of Canadian; Scott Briant of Dalhart; step sister Gayle Owens and husband Buz of Gatesville, and sister in law Ruthie Briant of Amarillo. Grandchildren Andrew Shuffield and wife Brittany, Melanie Chapman and husband Christopher, Julianne Arroyos and husband Bryson, Luke Shuffield, Anne Elise Shuffield, Daniel Shuffield, and Seth Shuffield. Step grandchildren Niesha Segura, Lindsey Wheeler and husband Jeremy, Joshua Armstrong and wife Carolynn. Great grandchildren Taylyn and Braylee Shuffield; Liam and Finley Chapman; Lennix, and Ember Arroyos. Step great grandchildren Jordan and Braydon Segura; Jacob, Zachary and Lauren Wheeler; Sarah, Lyra and Saxon Armstrong along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Joy's name to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.

