Joyce Ann Cameron, 61, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, September 24, at her home. She was born in Slaton, TX on July 9, 1958, to BJ Campbell and Charles Schneider. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1976. Joyce married the love of her life, Don Cameron, on July 28, 1978.



Joyce is survived by her husband Don, son Mark, his wife Layne, and their sons Clay and Cole; her daughter Lindsay, her husband Jeremy, and their boys Seth and Eli. Other family survivors include her mother, BJ Campbell, and her sister, Paula Ritchey. She was predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Pauline Green, her father Charles Schneider, and her sister, Tancy Schneider.



The memorial service will be held at Hillside Christian Church West Campus on Saturday, September 28, at 2 pm. The family will be receiving visitors at their home on Friday evening from 6-8 pm. Arrangements are being made by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Burial services will be held at Llano Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heal the City, Hope Choice, or Eveline's Sunshine Cottage. Please see the Cox website for more details.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019

