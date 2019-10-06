Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Kennedy Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Joyce Ann Kennedy Johnson went to see her Lord. Joyce was born on May 11, 1938 in Lakeview, Texas to Joe and Linnie Kennedy. She prided herself and bragged about being a tough farm girl. She and her 3 brothers all contracted polio the same year. She graduated from high school and met Cecil Glenn Johnson and the sparks flew. On May 29, 1954, they married. She became Cecil's right-hand man in life. She served as his business manager and bookkeeper at Tri-State Machine and Supply. In the latter days, although wheelchair bound, she was Cecil's chief cook and bottle washer. She never even had the thought of being a victim of polio. Nothing could stop her! Not even sitting in a wheelchair could stop her! That farm girl cooked three square meals each day, swept and mopped the floors and did all the wash. She was a master crafter. Joyce's Joys was her passion. She made beautiful dolls, quilts, and woodwork. She loved to paint. She was also a writer. Joyce and Cecil, and her two brothers and sisters-in-laws loved to travel. She chronicled their travels from all over the United States to Canada and Mexico. Cecil said it was so detailed that he thought he was back on the trail again. She meticulously detailed her family ancestry back to the 1600's. She was an amazing lady. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Linnie Kennedy; her brother, Don Kennedy; her son, Roddy Glenn Johnson; her sister-in-law, Christine Kennedy, and brother, John Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter, Mindee Suzanne Flippin, her spouse, Rick Flippin and their sons, Jack Flippin, Joshua Flippin, and Jacob Flippin; her brother Norman Kennedy and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation held at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, October 7,2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Central Church of Christ Chapel (north side entrance off of 14th street). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project.





On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Joyce Ann Kennedy Johnson went to see her Lord. Joyce was born on May 11, 1938 in Lakeview, Texas to Joe and Linnie Kennedy. She prided herself and bragged about being a tough farm girl. She and her 3 brothers all contracted polio the same year. She graduated from high school and met Cecil Glenn Johnson and the sparks flew. On May 29, 1954, they married. She became Cecil's right-hand man in life. She served as his business manager and bookkeeper at Tri-State Machine and Supply. In the latter days, although wheelchair bound, she was Cecil's chief cook and bottle washer. She never even had the thought of being a victim of polio. Nothing could stop her! Not even sitting in a wheelchair could stop her! That farm girl cooked three square meals each day, swept and mopped the floors and did all the wash. She was a master crafter. Joyce's Joys was her passion. She made beautiful dolls, quilts, and woodwork. She loved to paint. She was also a writer. Joyce and Cecil, and her two brothers and sisters-in-laws loved to travel. She chronicled their travels from all over the United States to Canada and Mexico. Cecil said it was so detailed that he thought he was back on the trail again. She meticulously detailed her family ancestry back to the 1600's. She was an amazing lady. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Linnie Kennedy; her brother, Don Kennedy; her son, Roddy Glenn Johnson; her sister-in-law, Christine Kennedy, and brother, John Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter, Mindee Suzanne Flippin, her spouse, Rick Flippin and their sons, Jack Flippin, Joshua Flippin, and Jacob Flippin; her brother Norman Kennedy and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation held at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, October 7,2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Central Church of Christ Chapel (north side entrance off of 14th street). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close