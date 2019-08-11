Guest Book View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce G. Johns Hoffman, 95, died Monday, August 5, 2019 in Grapevine, Texas. Rosary services will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday August 12, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi officiating. Interment will be in Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton/Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle.



Mrs. Hoffman was born on November 4, 1923 in Calaveras, Texas and had been a Panhandle resident since September, 1965. She married Herman on September 3, 1942 in Saspamco, Texas. Joyce graduated from San Antonio Secretarial School. She was the secretary for the Soil Conservation Services in Carson County for many years. Herman and Joyce were instrumental in bringing Hohheim Prairie Farm Mutual Insurance to the Panhandle Texas area. Joyce loved to bowl, garden, sew, work puzzles and was always ready for any card game with her friends and family.



Her survivors include daughter - Evelyn and husband, A. C. Urbanosky, of Southlake, Texas, two sons; Richard and wife Debbie Hoffman of Montverde, Florida, Billy and wife June Hoffman of Panhandle, Texas, one brother; Lester and wife Carolyn Johns of Floresville, Texas and one sister, Edna Johns-Brownlow of Floresville, Texas, eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Pall bearers will be her grandsons - Vance Urbanosky, Marshall Urbanosky, Barret Hoffman, Kevin Briggs, Cody Hoffman and Wesley Herndon.

