Joyce Lorain Taylor, 76 of Sunray, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Seth Seale, pastor of the church officiating. Interment will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Morrison Funeral Directors.



Joyce was born on July 26, 1942 in Coleman, TX to John and Louetta (Slate) Coffey. She married Lester "Les" Taylor on February 18, 1961 in her parent's home in Dumas, TX. The couple moved to Sunray in 1974 and began Les Taylor Drilling. Joyce was saved on June 25, 1967 by Roy Hayes at 14th Street Church of Christ in Dumas and later baptized on May 3, 1998 by Pastor Roger Green of the Sunray Bible Baptist Church. Joyce was well known for red geraniums that were always so beautiful outside her home. She also had a special place in her heart for animals and would adopt any stray. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed being in their company. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.



Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Les in 2017.



Joyce is survived by her children: Randy Taylor and wife Cathy of Sunray, TX, Tammie Bumpas of Sunray, TX and John Taylor and wife Amy of Windsor, CO; grandchildren: Misti Loman, Raniel Bumpas, Erin Shaw, Darren Bumpas, Bristen Rodriguez, Nichole Taylor, Tiffany Vandergriff, Casey Taylor, Josh Taylor and Michala Taylor; 7 great grandchildren; brother: Claude Coffey and wife Maxine of Benton, AR; lifelong friend: Barbara Hammontree.



The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made to the American ,



The family will be at 7151 Cemetery Road north of Sunray.





