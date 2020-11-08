Joyce Marie Wells Boland, age 79, received her eternal reward on November 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Bell and John Love officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Joyce was born May 5, 1941, to Bertha Linnie and John William Wells in a small town outside Throckmorton, Texas. She grew up in Throckmorton in a home that practiced honesty, hard work, integrity, and good wholesome family values. She was the youngest of eight children, and she was the only girl. Rumor has it that she may have been a little spoiled by her parents and brothers. As a young girl, she made the choice to give her heart to Jesus. It was a decision that she was serious about because she lived for Him her entire life. Being from a small town, all the kids knew each other, but there was one that she took special interest in when she was a teenager. His name was John Boland, and she married him on November 18, 1960. They moved to Amarillo in 1966 where they were awesome parents to their two boys, Greg and Daron. Joyce worked for many years for the Texas Department of Human Services. She began her career as a receptionist and worked her way up through many positions and promotions by applying the values she learned early in life. After retiring, John and Joyce took on a special role in raising three of their grandchildren - Kimberly, Clark, and Lee. Daron's three daughters Megan, Chelsea, and Madison also held very special places in John and Joyce's hearts. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John, on October 3, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents and six of her brothers - Curtis, Cecil, Roy, Coy, James, and Doyle Wells. She is survived by one brother, Johnny Wells; her children Greg Boland and wife Tammy, Daron Boland and wife Beth, Kimberly Nixon and husband Blake, Clark Boland and Lee Boland; her grandchildren Megan Durrett and husband Stewart, Chelsea Perkins and husband Drew, and Madison Boland, as well as 10 great grandchildren, and many other family and friends.