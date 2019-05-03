Joyce Marie Nickerson Frost, of Amarillo, Texas went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Mrs. Frost was born in Wills Point, Texas to the late O. D. Nickerson, Sr. and Ruby Faye Fowlks-Nickerson. She was reared and educated in Childress, Texas where she graduated from J. J. Rhoads High School. She was united in marriage to the late Reverend Cleason Frost, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Glen P. Frost, Cleester Dillard, Cleason Frost, Jr., Louzeen Frost, Anniezeen Mask; grandchildren, Brian, Valerie, Spencer, and Jaxson; great-grandson, Eli; siblings, Ruby Lee Smith, O.D. Nickerson, Jr., Cecil Nickerson, Roy Nickerson, Leonard Nickerson, Vernon Nickerson, Chres Nickerson, and Sandra F. Nickerson.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church followed by burial at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2019