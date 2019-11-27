Joyce May Thompson, 82, of Amarillo died November 22, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5005 I-40. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.
Joyce was born April 24, 1937 in Turtle Lake, ND to Newell and Tolletta Nelson. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School. She then owned and operated an Arts and Crafts store. Joyce enjoyed making dolls, sewing and doing arts/crafts. She loved dogs and cats, they were her "babies".
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ross Thomson; her parents; and sisters, Lillye and Darlene Esser.
Joyce is survived by children, Lou Ann Burton, Karlene Jo Schiele, Michael Schiele, Randall Schiele, Steve Schiele, Brian Schiele, Beth Anthony Schiele and Celeste Irwin; 3 brothers, Roland Nelson, Dale Nelson and Stanley Nelson; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several great great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo SPCA or BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019