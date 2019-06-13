Joyce Shull 65, of Amarillo died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be at 11 am Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 6101 Bell St., with Jeremy Pfeil pastor of Accelerate Church and Ricky Pfeil of Kingdom Keys Ministries officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Joyce was born on Aug. 19, 1953 in Holdenville, OK. She graduated from Palo Duro High School. She worked as a nurse and director of nurses at several nursing homes and long term care facilities in Amarillo. Joyce retired from Texas Panhandle Centers Behavioral & Developmental Health after more than 17 years of dedicated service.
She was a faithful member of Accelerate Church and loved giving to others who were less fortunate. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother, sister and friend.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2001 and her mother, Virginia in 2017.
She is survived by her son, Rance Rector and his wife Sophie of McKinney; her grandson, Jake Rector of McKinney; one brother, Lee Venable and his wife Judy of Kearney, NE; two sisters Janice Stevenson and her husband Terry of Dumas and Sherry Rawlings of Amarillo as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas Panhandle Centers Behavioral & Developmental Health, 1501 S. Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019