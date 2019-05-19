Joyce Lane Walberg, age 87, returned to be with the Lord on January 24, 2018 in Midland, Texas. Left to cherish the memories of their beloved mother are her children, Doni Whigham/daughter and her husband Terry, Zindi Cooper/daughter and her husband, Fletch, Quinn Walberg/son.
Interment will be at the Kress Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. which will be followed by a Memorial "Celebration of Life" Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Kress First Methodist Church.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019