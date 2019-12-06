Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Wynn Scott. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Wynn Scott, 90, of Amarillo, TX passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019.



Services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Christ at the Colonies, 4500 Wesley Road in Amarillo with Glen Walton and Dick Marcear officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Joyce was born April 15, 1929 in Dodson Texas. She was the second of six children born to Loy Frank and Nancy Gertrude Wynn. On November 20, 1948, Joyce married Otis "Mid" Scott and was a devoted loving wife for almost 70 years until his death in November of 2018.



She supported Mid in the family home building business throughout their entire marriage. Beginning in 1972 Joyce spent almost a decade working at the First National Bank of Amarillo, then changed to a 20 career as a successful real estate agent at Coldwell Banker First Equity.



Mid and Joyce enjoyed their life together. They were always entertaining in their home with either a domino party, a church activity or a gathering of family. They also loved to travel the United States pulling their travel trailer on many fun and memorable trips. In the later years they served as Sojourners, a group of retired Christians with RVs who travel to small church congregations in need of building repairs. Their beloved dog Katie was always on the trip. Their life together was centered around church and their church family.



Joyce will always be remembered and loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother with many friends and family who loved her.



Survivors include her son, Tom Scott and wife Paula, of Fort Worth; and three grandsons, Jeff Scott and wife Jamie, of Denver, Matt Scott and wife Lauren, of Fort Worth, and Kyle Scott, of Denver. Joyce was especially proud of her 5 great-grandchildren, Shep, Charlie and Sully, of Denver, and Tripp and Stella Kate, of Fort Worth.



Memorial Donations may be made to .



