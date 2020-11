Or Copy this URL to Share

Joye Galbraith, 77, of Amarillo died October 31, 2020. Due to current health regulations and the Governor of Texas Mandate regarding COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public service. Cremation Services are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



