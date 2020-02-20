Juan "Lalo" Gallegos, 64, of Amarillo died February 13, 2020. Services are scheduled for Friday February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LaGrone Visitation is scheduled for Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020