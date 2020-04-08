Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan Jesus Valle Sr.. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Juan Jesus Valle, 63, of Amarillo, TX went home to the Lord on Monday, April 6th, 2020.



Juan was born April 28th, 1956 in Mission, TX to Jesus and Aurora Valle. Juan served in the United States Army and was a machinist by trade. During his career, he worked for several industrial machine shops. He retired in 2013 from Excel Machinery as a machine shop supervisor.



Juan enjoyed small engine repair, woodworking, cook outs with family and listening to oldies. He loved his family greatly and cherished his grandsons.



Juan was proceeded in death by his parents Jesus and Aurora Valle; his sister Dalia Sandoval and his brother Jose Luis Lopez.



Juan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maria Valle; his son Juan Valle, Jr and wife Melissa; his daughter Crystal Valle; his grandsons Jacob and Andrew Valle, all of Amarillo; his sister Marlene Berlanga and husband Alejandro of Odessa; his sister Josie Najera and husband Antonio of Hereford and numerous nieces and nephews.



Given the circumstances, the funeral and burial will be limited to immediate family only. Online condolences may be shared at



Thank you for your help during this difficult time.





Juan Jesus Valle, 63, of Amarillo, TX went home to the Lord on Monday, April 6th, 2020.Juan was born April 28th, 1956 in Mission, TX to Jesus and Aurora Valle. Juan served in the United States Army and was a machinist by trade. During his career, he worked for several industrial machine shops. He retired in 2013 from Excel Machinery as a machine shop supervisor.Juan enjoyed small engine repair, woodworking, cook outs with family and listening to oldies. He loved his family greatly and cherished his grandsons.Juan was proceeded in death by his parents Jesus and Aurora Valle; his sister Dalia Sandoval and his brother Jose Luis Lopez.Juan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maria Valle; his son Juan Valle, Jr and wife Melissa; his daughter Crystal Valle; his grandsons Jacob and Andrew Valle, all of Amarillo; his sister Marlene Berlanga and husband Alejandro of Odessa; his sister Josie Najera and husband Antonio of Hereford and numerous nieces and nephews.Given the circumstances, the funeral and burial will be limited to immediate family only. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Thank you for your help during this difficult time. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close