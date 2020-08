Or Copy this URL to Share

Juana Gutierrez, of Amarillo died August 13, 2020. The Rosary is to be said Friday August 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Saturday August 15, 2020 10:00 AM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



