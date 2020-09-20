Or Copy this URL to Share

Juana Leal Franco, 48, of Amarillo died September 17, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday September 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Rosary at 6:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Monday September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St Lawrence Catholic Church 2300 N Spring St, Amarillo, TX 79107. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



