1/
Juana Leal Franco
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juana Leal Franco, 48, of Amarillo died September 17, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday September 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Rosary at 6:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Monday September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St Lawrence Catholic Church 2300 N Spring St, Amarillo, TX 79107. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved