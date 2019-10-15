Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanelle Amburn (B.C.) Taylor. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM First Baptist Church Ministry Center Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Ministry Center 1620 4th Ave Canyon , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanelle (Mrs. B.C.) Amburn Taylor was born to Foster and Mariah Amburn on March 6, 1927 in Floydada, Texas. She passed away at the age of 92 on October 13, 2019 at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Frisco.



Services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 1620 4th Ave, Canyon. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 16 at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center. Juanelle graduated from Floydada High School in 1944 & attended West Texas State College until she met the love of her life, B.C. Taylor. They married on May 2, 1945 & opened B.C. Taylor Service Station in 1947. Juanelle worked side-by-side with B.C. in the mom and pop service station for over 40 years, pumping gas, washing windshields and visiting with customers. The Taylors supported community organizations and helped many travelers who ran out of gas or money. Living in the family business provided a wonderful way to raise the Taylor's two children, Larry & Lorraine.



Although most of Mrs. Taylor's time was spent in the family business, she also enjoyed growing beautiful roses and making delicious meals and fabulous candy for family and friends. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canyon.



Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, B.C., parents Foster & Mariah Amburn, brothers Glen Amburn & Thomas Wayne Amburn.



Juanelle is survived by son, Larry and wife Dr. Moirae Taylor of Frisco; daughter, Lorraine & husband Joe Mains of Amarillo; grandsons Chad Bonds of Lubbock, Derrick and wife Amber Bonds of Canyon; great grandchildren Alison, Drew & Mia Bonds of Canyon and Madison and Brendan Bonds of Buna, Texas.



The family wishes to give a special thanks for the loving care & support given to Mrs. Taylor by Dawn, Cilia, Deborah & Gabriel.



The family also wishes to thank the thousands of customers who passed through B.C. & Juanelle Taylor's Service Station during the 40 plus years they were in business.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1717 4th Ave., Canyon, TX 79015.





