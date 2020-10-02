1/1
Juanita "Nita" Albright
1928 - 2020
Juanita "Nita" Albright 92 of Amarillo, Texas passed away September 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was placed in home hospice so her daughter, who dearly loved her, could be by her side until the very end. Nita was born February 24, 1928 in Bowlegs, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant Albright; daughter, Gloria Albright and son, Russ Cheshire. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Lang of San Antonio, Texas; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered, missed but not forgotten! Some of her hobbies were quilting, sewing, reading, delivering meals on wheels, cross word puzzles, helping others, cooking and volunteering at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Center.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
