JUANITA BYRD CURRIE (92) was born October 5, 1927, in Wayside, Texas, the third daughter to Richard Brown Byrd and Euphemia LaGrone Byrd. She passed on to her reward on May 29, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on June 5, 2020, at 2 pm at Durant Church of Christ. Interment will be in Durant Highland Cemetery.



Juanita attended school in Wayside and Silverton, with brief periods in New Mexico and California, and graduated from Happy High School in 1944. It was during that senior year in Happy that she met the love of her life, Corliss H. Currie. In a family of just daughters, she was the "son" that worked alongside her father "Brown" Byrd in the fields. She used that summer after graduation to make enough money to attend Draughn's Business School in Lubbock. She used her business school training throughout her marriage to keep the books for the family farm and ranch.



After Corliss returned from his time in the Pacific following WWII, she and Corliss married on June 5, 1947. 2020 would mark 73 years of being a helpmate to each other. They were blessed with two children-son Dwight Howard Currie and daughter Debra Juanita Shaw. Dwight and his wife, Jorja, have two children-Chad Howard Currie with wife Rhonda, all of Bennington, Oklahoma, and Amanda Wallis with husband Chris, of Allen, Oklahoma. Debra and her husband, Jim, have two daughters-Kelly Shaw Wheelock with husband Josh, and Amy Shaw Edwards with husband Dusty, all of Austin, Texas. There are 7 great-grandsons-- Graham Wheelock, Garrett Wallis, Brody Wallis, Bowie Edwards, Jude Wheelock, Gus Edwards, and John Wheelock, and 3 great-granddaughters-Madison Currie Collins, Kendall Wheelock, and Karoline Wheelock. Juanita has two surviving younger sisters in California-Yvondelle Lee and Vesta Voight.



Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, a baby brother, and older sisters Nettie Faye Morgan and Novalene Toles.



Juanita and Corliss lived and farmed near Happy, Texas, until 1969. They then moved to a ranch southeast of Bennington, Oklahoma, where they resided until April of this year when they moved into Durant.



Juanita was the true definition of helpmeet. She and Corliss faithfully worshipped at the Church of Christ. Juanita taught Bible classes and faithfully filled the role of elder's wife. Some of their happiest times were spent working with the college students at the Bible Chair supported by the 7th and Beech congregation in Durant.



Through the years, Juanita tried her hand at a variety of skills in addition to her cooking, gardening and sewing. She was a house painter, an upholsterer, a toolsmith in copper and leather goods, a rug-weaver, a carpenter, a crossword aficionado. She was an avid reader and could devour a stack of library books in a single day. In the 1980s, she decided to try her hand at oil painting and became quite the artist. The house was graced with her paintings of scenes of old farmhouses and barns in the Bennington area.



Juanita was the embodiment of Proverbs 31. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her... Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Prov. 31:28, 31.



Memorials in her name may be sent to these children's homes that were special to her: Tipton Children's Home (Tipton, OK), Westview Boys Home (Hollis, OK) or High Plains Children's Home (Amarillo, TX).



