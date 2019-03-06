Juanita Fay Chapman, 90, formerly of Amarillo died March 4, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Fay Chapman.
Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Juanita is survived by son Robert Chapman and wife Phyllis of Plainview; 2 grandchildren of Amarillo; and 5 great-grandchildren of Amarillo.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019