Juanita Fay Chapman (1929 - 2019)
Juanita Fay Chapman, 90, formerly of Amarillo died March 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Juanita is survived by son Robert Chapman and wife Phyllis of Plainview; 2 grandchildren of Amarillo; and 5 great-grandchildren of Amarillo.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
