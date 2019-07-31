Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Ruth Hoyt, 88, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday July 27, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.



Juanita was born on August 21, 1930 in Maize, Kansas to Lauah Blanche and Webster James Long. The family relocated to Groom, Texas where Juanita grew up and married her husband of 72 years, Leonard D. Hoyt, on June 21, 1947 at the First Baptist Church. She and her husband owned and operated The Longhorn Cafe in Groom. After beginning their family, they moved to Amarillo in 1953.



Before her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, she had a full and active life. Family was always her primary focus. However, she had a thriving upholstery business for 40 years and only stopped working 3 years ago at 85. She and her husband were founding members of Eastridge Baptist Church in the 1950s and were active members for 32 years. For the last 34 years, she and her husband have been faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church. The mission program at Trinity was very important to Mrs. Hoyt. She gave to this program and was an enthusiastic supporter.



Her two sisters, Louise West and Vernice Dillon preceded her in death. Surviving her are her husband Leonard Hoyt, a daughter Lynna Hoyt-Rogers and sons Larry Andrew Hoyt and Les Hoyt all of Amarillo. A brother, Vernon Long and his wife Anne live in Tulsa, OK. Juanita Hoyt had 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



The family requests any donations made go to the Trinity Baptist Church Mission program.



Sign the online guestbook at





Juanita Ruth Hoyt, 88, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday July 27, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.Juanita was born on August 21, 1930 in Maize, Kansas to Lauah Blanche and Webster James Long. The family relocated to Groom, Texas where Juanita grew up and married her husband of 72 years, Leonard D. Hoyt, on June 21, 1947 at the First Baptist Church. She and her husband owned and operated The Longhorn Cafe in Groom. After beginning their family, they moved to Amarillo in 1953.Before her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, she had a full and active life. Family was always her primary focus. However, she had a thriving upholstery business for 40 years and only stopped working 3 years ago at 85. She and her husband were founding members of Eastridge Baptist Church in the 1950s and were active members for 32 years. For the last 34 years, she and her husband have been faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church. The mission program at Trinity was very important to Mrs. Hoyt. She gave to this program and was an enthusiastic supporter.Her two sisters, Louise West and Vernice Dillon preceded her in death. Surviving her are her husband Leonard Hoyt, a daughter Lynna Hoyt-Rogers and sons Larry Andrew Hoyt and Les Hoyt all of Amarillo. A brother, Vernon Long and his wife Anne live in Tulsa, OK. Juanita Hoyt had 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.The family requests any donations made go to the Trinity Baptist Church Mission program.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close