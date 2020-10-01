1/
Jude Atticus Marrujo, 4 months, of Amarillo died September 26, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday October 01, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Friday October 02, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

