Judith Ann Bolton Forrester passed peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Goodlife Senior Living and Memory Care surrounded by family.
She was married to Richard Forrester on September 17th, 1960, and made her home in Amarillo, and Vega, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Bolton, and her husband, Richard. She is survived by two brothers; three children, Richard, Amy, and Reed; and one grandchild, Randall.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Private family burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
