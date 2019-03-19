Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Strickland. View Sign

Judy Ann Strickland, 72 of Amarillo died Sunday March 17, 2019, Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10:00am with Chaplin Ira Purdy officiating. The family will receive friends from Tuesday March 19 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.



Judy Ann Strickland, 72, of Amarillo, TX entered her eternal reward on March 17, 2019. Judy was born in Borger, TX on November 6, 1946 and had lived in Amarillo since 1977.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, C.B. and Ann Morrison of Borger, TX and her sister, Lana Dawson of Dumas, TX.



Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Fred, of Amarillo; Son, Corey Strickland and wife, Amy, of Canyon, TX; Daughter, Lori Landrum and husband, Ben, of Kingston, OK; Sisters, Sandra Hilbert of Borger and Margy Hodges of Amarillo; 7 wonderful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Family asks memorials be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163;



Sign our online guestbook at





Judy Ann Strickland, 72 of Amarillo died Sunday March 17, 2019, Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10:00am with Chaplin Ira Purdy officiating. The family will receive friends from Tuesday March 19 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.Judy Ann Strickland, 72, of Amarillo, TX entered her eternal reward on March 17, 2019. Judy was born in Borger, TX on November 6, 1946 and had lived in Amarillo since 1977.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, C.B. and Ann Morrison of Borger, TX and her sister, Lana Dawson of Dumas, TX.Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Fred, of Amarillo; Son, Corey Strickland and wife, Amy, of Canyon, TX; Daughter, Lori Landrum and husband, Ben, of Kingston, OK; Sisters, Sandra Hilbert of Borger and Margy Hodges of Amarillo; 7 wonderful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Family asks memorials be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; www.nationalmssociety.org or by calling Toll Free 844-675-4787; or to BSA Hospice of the Southwest at 5211 SW 9th Ave, Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 or by calling 806-356-0026.Sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com Funeral Home Cox Funeral Home

4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 354-2585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close