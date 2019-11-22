Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Anne Barton. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Anne (Blankenship) Barton died unexpectedly at home on November 17, 2019.



A service will be held at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, at 11 a.m. on November 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a park bench to be dedicated in Judy's memory at



Her family and countless friends are devastated by her passing but treasure their memories of this kind, fun, selfless, dependable, and loving woman. Judy was born on December 19, 1951 in Amarillo, where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Tascosa High School and was a cheerleader and class favorite. She adored her parents, Ralph and Patricia "Pat" Blankenship. Judy and her sister Jo Malone, "The Blankenship Girls," grew up on a dairy farm and had a life full of adventures together, including raising their girls together with pride and a lot of love.



Judy had one child--her daughter and "sunshine," Shawnee. Judy's love for Shawnee was apparent to everyone. Judy's favorite place in the world was next to Shawnee. As a mom, Judy was fun, adventurous, sacrificing, affectionate, caring, steadfast, and generous in every way. The two were tethered as tightly as two people could be. She was always, and will forever be, adored by her daughter.



Judy has two nieces, Brett Anne Williams and Lisa Shaw, who she and Shawnee spent many weekends having adventures with that were full of silliness and laughter. Aunt Judy was always there to listen to her nieces and guide them with kindness. She was a role model to them as they became aunts themselves. Like everyone who knew her, they will remember her laugh and smile that would light up a room.



Judy has four grandchildren that she adored: Charlie, Dylan, Graham and Zadie Anne Merriman. They could not have loved her more. "Mimi" took them on adventures that lasted hours and always ended with the kids returning home well-fed with arms full of presents and smiles on their faces (usually a movie or trip to the arcade was involved). Judy was a master at entertaining her grandchildren at the kitchen table with cards, board games, and fun activities she somehow made up on the spot.



Judy was a team player with an incredible work ethic. Judy worked at BSA for 35 years in the billing department before retiring in 2017. "Ms. Judy" also worked as a barista at Starbucks for 15 years, including during her two years of "retirement." At Starbucks, she liked working the drive-through window and serving as a second mom to the younger baristas.



Judy worked hard but also maximized the fun in her life. She loved to go to the movies (she liked almost every movie she saw), bowl, ride roller coasters, travel with her daughter and friends, and take walks in the park. She also loved a good nap and to spend time with her friends, who were a second family to her and Shawnee. Ray and Iweta Johnson, Marisa Kennedy, Susan McClanahan, and Diane Howard are among those meant the world to her. She regularly laughed more in a week with her family and these friends than most people laugh in a lifetime. Judy was the best.



Online condolences may be shared at





Judy Anne (Blankenship) Barton died unexpectedly at home on November 17, 2019.A service will be held at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, at 11 a.m. on November 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a park bench to be dedicated in Judy's memory at https://fundly.com/in-honor-of-judy-barton Her family and countless friends are devastated by her passing but treasure their memories of this kind, fun, selfless, dependable, and loving woman. Judy was born on December 19, 1951 in Amarillo, where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Tascosa High School and was a cheerleader and class favorite. She adored her parents, Ralph and Patricia "Pat" Blankenship. Judy and her sister Jo Malone, "The Blankenship Girls," grew up on a dairy farm and had a life full of adventures together, including raising their girls together with pride and a lot of love.Judy had one child--her daughter and "sunshine," Shawnee. Judy's love for Shawnee was apparent to everyone. Judy's favorite place in the world was next to Shawnee. As a mom, Judy was fun, adventurous, sacrificing, affectionate, caring, steadfast, and generous in every way. The two were tethered as tightly as two people could be. She was always, and will forever be, adored by her daughter.Judy has two nieces, Brett Anne Williams and Lisa Shaw, who she and Shawnee spent many weekends having adventures with that were full of silliness and laughter. Aunt Judy was always there to listen to her nieces and guide them with kindness. She was a role model to them as they became aunts themselves. Like everyone who knew her, they will remember her laugh and smile that would light up a room.Judy has four grandchildren that she adored: Charlie, Dylan, Graham and Zadie Anne Merriman. They could not have loved her more. "Mimi" took them on adventures that lasted hours and always ended with the kids returning home well-fed with arms full of presents and smiles on their faces (usually a movie or trip to the arcade was involved). Judy was a master at entertaining her grandchildren at the kitchen table with cards, board games, and fun activities she somehow made up on the spot.Judy was a team player with an incredible work ethic. Judy worked at BSA for 35 years in the billing department before retiring in 2017. "Ms. Judy" also worked as a barista at Starbucks for 15 years, including during her two years of "retirement." At Starbucks, she liked working the drive-through window and serving as a second mom to the younger baristas.Judy worked hard but also maximized the fun in her life. She loved to go to the movies (she liked almost every movie she saw), bowl, ride roller coasters, travel with her daughter and friends, and take walks in the park. She also loved a good nap and to spend time with her friends, who were a second family to her and Shawnee. Ray and Iweta Johnson, Marisa Kennedy, Susan McClanahan, and Diane Howard are among those meant the world to her. She regularly laughed more in a week with her family and these friends than most people laugh in a lifetime. Judy was the best.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close