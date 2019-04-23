Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Deanna Collins. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 19, 2019, Judy Collins, loving wife and mother of 3 children went to her Heavenly Home at the age of 74.



Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel 4100 S Georgia St. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Judy was born on Nov. 10, 1944 in Beaver, OK to Wilson and Anita Rich. She lived in Forgan, Oklahoma as a young girl, before moving to Amarillo, she attended Lamar elementary, Austin Jr. High and Tascosa High School.



She married the love of her life, Cliff Collins on August 21, 1961 in Amarillo. They were married for 57 years.



Judy worked at the Amarillo Credit Bureau and Merle Norman Cosmetics before becoming a full time Mother to her 3 children, Stacey, Jeff and Tammy. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Judy lived for her family, they were her life.



Her home was her castle. Judy enjoyed interior decorating and was always cleaning, she had a special gift of making her house a home.



She was a devoted Christian, giving her life to her Lord and Savior as a young girl. She loved her Lord. She enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel Music and the Gaither Singing Choir. She would listen to them and watch their concerts on DVD for hours. Anytime they were close to Amarillo, she was there.



She loved visiting with friends and family and always needed to know what everybody was doing. She loved everyone. She always has a beautiful smile that could light up a room, and will always live in the hearts of the ones that loved her.



She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson, her mother, Anita; and her brother, Tony.



Judy is survived by her husband, Cliff; her daughter, Stacey and husband, James; her son, Jeff and wife Cindy; her daughter, Tammy and fiancee, Terry; five grandchildren, who called her "JuJu"; C.J. Childress and wife Tamra, Kayla Childress, Kristen Castro and Esteban, Macy Collins and Addy Collins; three Great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Shawn and Brody; a brother, Jim Rich and wife, Cheryl; and her beloved dog, Maggie.



Online condolences may be shared at





On Friday, April 19, 2019, Judy Collins, loving wife and mother of 3 children went to her Heavenly Home at the age of 74.Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel 4100 S Georgia St. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Judy was born on Nov. 10, 1944 in Beaver, OK to Wilson and Anita Rich. She lived in Forgan, Oklahoma as a young girl, before moving to Amarillo, she attended Lamar elementary, Austin Jr. High and Tascosa High School.She married the love of her life, Cliff Collins on August 21, 1961 in Amarillo. They were married for 57 years.Judy worked at the Amarillo Credit Bureau and Merle Norman Cosmetics before becoming a full time Mother to her 3 children, Stacey, Jeff and Tammy. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Judy lived for her family, they were her life.Her home was her castle. Judy enjoyed interior decorating and was always cleaning, she had a special gift of making her house a home.She was a devoted Christian, giving her life to her Lord and Savior as a young girl. She loved her Lord. She enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel Music and the Gaither Singing Choir. She would listen to them and watch their concerts on DVD for hours. Anytime they were close to Amarillo, she was there.She loved visiting with friends and family and always needed to know what everybody was doing. She loved everyone. She always has a beautiful smile that could light up a room, and will always live in the hearts of the ones that loved her.She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson, her mother, Anita; and her brother, Tony.Judy is survived by her husband, Cliff; her daughter, Stacey and husband, James; her son, Jeff and wife Cindy; her daughter, Tammy and fiancee, Terry; five grandchildren, who called her "JuJu"; C.J. Childress and wife Tamra, Kayla Childress, Kristen Castro and Esteban, Macy Collins and Addy Collins; three Great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Shawn and Brody; a brother, Jim Rich and wife, Cheryl; and her beloved dog, Maggie.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close