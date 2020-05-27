Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Everitt. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Service 2:00 PM Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Everitt, 73, of Amarillo was received into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 25, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.



Judy was born November 17, 1946, to A.E. and Maudie Thompson in Amarillo. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo for many years. She enjoyed her flowers spending many days working in her flowerbeds and gardens. Judy was a wonderful cook, known for her famous pies, especially her buttermilk pie. She loved her family and enjoyed giving her time to them. They always brought her so much joy. Judy was especially helpful to her son Chris and his wife, Kellee, helping with the grandchildren in any way she could. Judy was the grandmother of the neighborhood, always willing to lend a helping hand and spoiling the kids around her. Judy was a loving mother, and grandmother; She will be greatly missed.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Carroll Eugene Everitt.



Survivors include her son Chris Everitt and his wife Kellee of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Bree, and Brad; one sister Mary Hicks of Caldwell, Idaho.



Family suggests memorials be made to High Plains Dialysis.





