Judy Giles Van Noy went to be with her Heavenly Father and late husband, Jerry on August 26, 2020. Judy, the 12th of 14 children was born in Amarillo on November 22, 1940 to Clarence and Martha Giles. She graduated in 1959 from Palo Duro High School. Judy spent her entire career with only three companies, spanning over 45 years, working for Pantex, SuperCollider, and Nortel Communications. Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rekindling with a high school boyfriend after 45 years, she married Jerry and lived the last 20 years sharing and loving life together. Together, they served their church in ministry for Celebrate Recovery, however, possibly her favorite ministry was helping in hospitality and baking a pie every chance she had.Judy was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Van Noy, her parents Clarence and Martha Giles, 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sarah and husband Bob Brennenstuhl, her daughter Lori and husband Frank Francis, and son Bret and wife Alicia Avery. She was blessed through marriage with extended family of Dana Wilbanks, Doug Van Noy, and Danielle Bunker and their families. Along with fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many loving friends, a beloved best friend Joann Copeland and a special caregiver, Kamala Stone. Two beloved constant companions, her fur-babies Oscar and Callie.Her legacy is one of loving care, a willing servant's heart, helping and giving in need, and blessing by baking. Please join us as we celebrate her life with her favorites, pie and coffee, prior to her service at 1 pm in the Friendship Room at St. Stephens United Methodist Church 4600 S. Western St. Service will follow in the sanctuary at 2 pm. A private family burial will follow. For everyone's health and safety we ask that you please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers please give in her memory as your heart leads.