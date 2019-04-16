Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Glenn. View Sign

Judy Glenn, 77, of Amarillo died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery in Wellington. Judy was born February 28, 1942 in Wellington, Texas to Tommy Lou and Gene Glenn. She graduated from West Texas State University with a bachelors in Accounting. After graduation she began her career in Amarillo as a self-employed CPA, retiring in 2004. She was a member of The American Institute of CPA's and The Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Society of CPA's. In her spare time Judy enjoyed traveling, cooking and visiting with her family and friends; she especially adored her great niece and nephew. Judy was fond of her farmhouse outside Wellington and had many happy memories observing the wildlife there. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Gulley, Dr. Holloway, Patsy Sims, Joyce Wilson, Ann Vaughn, Pam Nash and BSA Hospice of SW for their loving care of Judy.



She was preceded in death by, her parents and brothers, Mike and Pat Glenn.



She is survived by a sister, Mary Sue Adams; a nephew, Ricky Adams; a great-niece Edie Ava Adams and great-nephew, Aydyn Alexander Andreu.



The family suggest that memorials be made to The Collingsworth County Museum - 824 E. Avenue Wellington, Texas 79095





4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

